23-year-old shot and killed at Inkster apartment in domestic incident, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old was shot and killed Monday morning inside an apartment in Inkster. Police say it was a domestic incident between a man and woman leading to a relative firing a gun.



Twenty-three-year-old Deion Williams was shot and killed Monday morning inside his Inkster apartment on Colgate.

What they're saying:

Police say it started as a domestic incident between a man and a woman. During the dispute, a relative of the woman got involved and fired a gun at Williams, killing him, according to investigators.

After the shooting, two people were detained.

Williams’ family members say he and his girlfriend have two small children, a three-year-old and an infant and that they were home at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s aunt tells FOX 2 that before the murder, the mood was happy.

"On FaceTime two hours prior to this happening, talking and laughing. So where did it go? Where did it go wrong?" she said.