21-year-old dead after drowning in Townsend Lake in Oakland County

A man drowned after going out swimming in Townsend Lake with a friend on Tuesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary investigation of the drowning shows no evidence of alcohol or foul play, said Sheriff Mike Bouchard. Both men were "physically fit" and wanted to swim across the lake, but "at some point, one got extremely tired and just went under."

The victim was a 21-year-old from Highland Township.

The incident took place near Dixie Highway and Waterford Road in Independence Township Tuesday afternoon.

First responders immediately arrived at the scene, "and within one minute, they had located him in 20 feet of water, about 100 feet from shore," Bouchard said. The body was recovered quickly, "but emergency crews just couldn't bring him back."