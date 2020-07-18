22-year-old killed in double stabbing on Detroit's west side

A 22-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a double stabbing early Saturday.

Around 1:20 am in the 5300 block of Pacific Ave a 46-year-old woman was taken into custody after the fatal stabbing.

The 42-year-old man injured in the stabbing was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.