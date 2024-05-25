28-year-old man shot, killed by brother in Farmington Hills

Following a verbal altercation, a 28-year-old Farmington Hills man was killed by his brother, 30, on Saturday afternoon in the 33000 block of Saratoga Circle, near 11 Mile and Halstead Roads.

The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. when their mother heard them fighting, and then a gunshot.

When she came downstairs, she found the younger brother with a single gunshot wound in his chest.

When the police arrived, the older brother had already fled. The 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers deployed three K-9 units, and several department drones to assist in the search for the suspect.

"We know who we’re looking for," Police Chief Jeff King said. "While he is armed and dangerous, we don't think he poses a threat to the community at large."

King said he wants the community to know that they are doing everything they can to find the suspect, and will use as many resources as necessary to keep the community safe. He said they responded at the level they did because of the proximity to the golf course across the street.