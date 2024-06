Metro Detroit cooling centers: Where to stay cool during heat wave

With a stretch of 90-degree days coming, cooling centers are open around Metro Detroit.

Highs Thursday will hover around 90 before dropping a bit for the weekend. However, next week, highs will spike to nearly 100 and stay there for days.

Here's where to stay cool during the heat wave:

*Note: This list will be updated as more cooling centers are added.

Detroit cooling centers

If there is a heat emergency issue, times could be extended. Call the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department at 313-224-1100 for more information.

Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center

10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI

(313) 628-0990

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Crowell Recreation Center Cooling Center

16630 Lahser, Detroit MI 48219

(313) 628-2050

Monday – Friday 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234

(313) 628-2028

Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Heilmann Recreation Center Cooling Center

19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205

(313) 224-9334

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center

2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217

(313) 628-2819

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Lasky Recreation Center Cooling Center

13200 Fenelon, Detroit, 48212

(313) 628-2030

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center

2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209

(313) 628-2000

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Wayne County cooling centers

Allen Park Community Center

15800 White Street,

Allen Park MI 48101

313-928-0771

Monday-Friday: 6:00am-9:30pm

Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm

Canton Public Library

1200 S. Canton Center Road,

Canton, MI 48188

734-397-0999

Monday-Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Summit on the Parkway

46000 Summit Parkway,

Canton, MI 48188

734-394-5460

Monday-Friday: 5:30pm-10:00pm

Saturday: 6:00am-8:00pm

Sunday: 7:00am-8:00pm

John F. Kennedy Library

24602 Van Born Road,

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

313-791-6050

Monday-Thursday: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Richard A. Young Recreation Center

5400 McKinley Street,

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

313-277-7080

Monday-Thursday: 7:00am-9:30pm

Friday: 7:00am-7:30pm Saturday: 9:00am-4:30pm

Ethel Stevenson Senior Center

4072 W. Jefferson,

Ecorse, MI 48229

313-382-3305

Monday-Friday: 7:30am - 3:30pm

Flat Rock Community Center

1 McGuire Street,

Flat Rock, MI 48134

734-379-1450

Monday-Friday: 6:00am-1:00pm & 3:30pm-9:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am-3:00pm

Grosse Ille Public Safety Building

24525 Meridian Street,

Grosse Ille, MI 48138

734-676-7100

Open 24 hours

The Helm

158 Ridge Road,

Gross Pointe Farms, MI 48236

313-882-9600

Senior Plaza

2620 Holbrook Street,

Hamtramck, MI 48212

313-873-7878

Monday-Sunday: 8:30am-4:30pm (Lobby Area)

Police Department

1427 Caliphs Parkway,

Lincoln Park, MI 48146

313-381-1800 Ext. 7

Open 24 hours

Blesses Hope Church

3804 Hazel Street,

Lincoln Park, MI 48146

313-388-1499

Monday-Sunday: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Police Department

10600 W. Jefferson Avenue,

River Rouge, MI 48218

313-842-4200

Open 24 hours

Rockwood City Hall

32409 Fort Street,

Rockwood, MI 48173

734-379-5323

Open 24 hours

Romulus Public Library

11121 Wayne Road,

Wayne, MI 48174

734-942-7589

Monday-Thursday: 10:00am-8:00pm

Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Sumpter Township Community Center

23501 Sumpter Road,

Belleville, MI 48111

734-740-1530

Monday-Friday: 7:00am-5:00pm

After-Hours available as necessary

William Ford Senior Activities Center

6750 Troy Street,

Taylor, MI 48180

313-291-7740

Monday-Friday: 8:00am-4:00pm

Seniors Only

Taylor Recreation Center

22805 Goddard Road,

Taylor, MI 48180

734-374-8900

Monday-Friday: 6:00am-9:00pm

After-Hours based on need

Taylor Sportsplex

13333 Telegraph,

Taylor, MI 48180

734-374-8900

Monday-Sunday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Westfield Activities Center

2700 Westfield Street,

Trenton, MI 48183

734-777-6670

Opened when required

Hype Recreation Center

4635 Howe Road,

Wayne, MI 48184

734-721-7400

Monday-Friday: 6:00am-11:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am-10:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Westland City Hall

36300 Warren Road,

Westland, MI 48185

734-713-3888

Monday-Friday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Westland Fire Station 1

35701 Central City Parkway,

Westland, MI 48185

734-467-3201

Monday-Sunday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Westland Fire Station 3

28801 Annapolis Road,

Westland, MI 48185

734-467-3201

Monday-Sunday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Westland Police Department

36701 Ford Road,

Westland, MI 48185

734-467-3201

Open 24 hours

Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center

32150 Dorsey Road,

Westland, MI 48186

734-595-0288

Monday-Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Thursday-Friday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Copeland Center

2306 4th Street,

Woodhaven, MI 48192

734-324-7275

Monday-Sunday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Oakland County cooling centers

Oakland County cooling centers will be added to this map.

Macomb County cooling centers

