Two teens charged as adults in killing of 16-year-old walking home from school

Two teens have been charged as adults in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 16-year-old walking home from school last month.

Barry Love, 15, and Anthony Carter, 16, were charged in the shooting which took place about 1 ½ miles from East English Village Preparatory Academy near Bedford Street and I-94 on May 22.

The victim, Elijah Reese, was a sophomore at East English Preparatory Academy who was walking around King Richard Street and Bedford Street.

Investigators say Love and Carter robbed Reese, then produced handguns and fired at him multiple times - then fled. Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

An investigation by the Detroit police led to the arrest of Love and Carter on June 6.

Barry Love and Anthony Carter have been charged with Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and two counts of Felony Firearm. Love was given a $1 million cash bond and Carter was given a $200,000 cash bond.



