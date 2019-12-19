3 children hurt after car hit by train in Monroe Township

Three children were seriously hurt Thursday morning when their car was hit by a train in Monroe Township.

Michigan State Police say three children and one adult were taken to the hospital after the crash on the tracks near Telegraph and Albain Roads. It happened just before 7:30 a.m.

We're told two of the kids are in critical condition and one child is in serious condition. The driver is in stable condition.

Police couldn't say why the car was on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.