3 in custody in connection with torture and murder of homeless man in Pontiac

Oakland County law enforcement are investigating the torture and murder of a homeless man in Pontiac whose body was first discovered Friday afternoon wrapped in a blanket and plastic bags.

According to Sheriff Mike Bouchard, three people considered persons of interest are in custody for the murder.

Bouchard called the crime "absolutely despicable" and planned to seek the highest possible charges in the case.

Deputies were originally called to the 100 block of S. Merrimac St. in Pontiac around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a deceased person lying in the grass. The caller had reported the individual was mostly covered except for a leg and an arm being exposed.

Police say the man, described as a white 51-year-old from Pontiac, was found nude near the shoreline of Terry Lake.

During an investigation, police noticed fresh tire tracks where the body was found.

Bouchard said the victim may have at different points had some money like a bank card and it's possible the suspects were after resources of that nature.

It's unclear if the man knew the people now in custody.

Charges in the murder could come as early as Tuesday.