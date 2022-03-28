Getaway driver suspect in 7-year-old's fatal shooting in Pontiac, surrenders to police

article

The 17-year-old suspect who drove the car in a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl, has been arrested after turning himself in, Monday.

JaJuan Clavin McDonald, of Pontiac, walked into the Waterford Township Police Department with his attorney at about 2 p.m. this afternoon.

McDonald is believed to be the driver in the slaying of 7-year-old Ariah Jackson and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on 10 felony charges including first-degree murder. He was turned over to the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team who immediately took him to the Oakland County Jail.

Justin Jayshon Rouser, 19, of Pontiac, is the accused shooter. He and McDonald are each charged with first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Justin Rouser (Photo: Oakland County Jail)

McDonald is one of three members of a violent street gang known as "4-Block," who were arrested in connection with Ariah’s March 18 shooting death. There is no known connection between Rouser and the victim or her family. Rouser was arrested Wednesday in Troy by Sheriff’s Detectives and ATF agents.

"I am proud of the work of our detectives and our partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who worked tirelessly to take these dangerous individuals off the streets," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release.

Fatal shooting victim Ariah Jackson.

Rouser is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

