3 men wanted after robbery at Detroit group home

Detroit police are looking for three suspects involved in a robbery at a group home on the city's west side.

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. Feb. 12 at a home in the 13500 block of Manor, which is near Meyers Road and the Jeffries Service Drive.

Police say two men went into the home and into a 56-year-old man's bedroom, pushed him to the ground and took his debit card.

Police say the guys then went to a Marathon gas station about twenty minutes later and used the victim's debit card at an ATM. A third man was there and police say he was keeping a lookout. After they got the money, all three ran away from the gas station.

The gas station is a Project Green Light location, and police have released surveillance photos of the three suspects.

If you know these men or know anything about the robbery, you're asked to call Detroit Police's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police haven't said if they believe the suspects knew the victim.