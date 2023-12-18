30+ Michigan independent bookstore employees receive $500 bonuses from James Patterson

More than 30 employees at Michigan bookstores are among the 600 booksellers who received $500 bonuses from James Patterson.

Over the years, the best-selling author has given millions of dollars to booksellers, librarians and teachers.

From Metro Detroit stores like Royal Oak's Sidetrack Bookshop, Oak Park's Book Beat, and Detroit Specials Used Books to Snowbound Books in Marquette and The Book Nook of Saugatuck, employees at 32 stores around Michigan recently learned they were getting a bonus for the holidays.

Employees were able to nominate themselves, or be recommended by others.

"We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers," Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said in a statement. "It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry, and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit."

See the full list of recipients here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.