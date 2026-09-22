The Brief A New Boston woman is heading to years in prison for a child modeling fraud scheme. She stole $4.6 million from a family after promising the funds would go toward their daughter's modeling career. She spent the funds primarily on gambling.



A Metro Detroit woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a multi-million dollar fraud scheme that included fake child modeling events.

Forty-six-year-old Chanise Coyne of New Boston learned her sentence after admitting to a single charge of wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney of Michigan, Coyne stole $4.6 million from a family she had promised would be used for modeling events around the country.

Child Modeling Scheme

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Coyne told a local family if they paid fees in advance, the funds would go toward their daughter's participation in modeling events across the U.S.

Using false records, fake texts messages, emails, and invoices, Coyne duped the family out of millions of dollars.

She was ordered to pay $4.6 million in restitution and will serve three years on supervised release after completing her custodial sentence, the DOJ's press release said.

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Coyne used the majority of the funds she took from the victim for gambling, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. She also spent over $200.000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets in Florida.

"This was not a mistake or a momentary lapse in judgment. This was a calculated, multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that preyed on a family’s trust and a child’s aspirations for personal financial gain," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Those who build their lifestyle on lies, deception, and stolen money should expect serious consequences. FBI Detroit will continue aggressively pursuing fraudsters who target Michigan families and holding them accountable for every dollar they steal."