4 teenagers arrested in deadly Pontiac shooting

The Brief All four suspects have been arrested in the deadly Pontiac shooting, according to officials. Each suspect police arrested were teenagers, ranging from 13-17-years-old. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



The fourth suspect in the Pontiac shooting that left one person dead has been arrested, according to Oakland County officials.

Deputies say the 16-year-old Pontiac teen turned himself into the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Pontiac at 6 p.m. two hours after a third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested at 4 p.m.

The first two arrests were shortly after the shooting occurred on Tuesday, with police saying their ages were 13 and 15-years-old.

The backstory:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The unresponsive victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, had been taken to the hospital by a citizen. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Michael Bouchard praised investigators for quickly locating the suspects. He also called for an end to senseless violence.

"I commend the quick response by our team and the efficient work by our detectives to identify individuals involved," he said. "Senseless violence destroys far too many lives and, as a society, we must find a better path.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.