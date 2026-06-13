47-year-old woman leads Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies on high speed pursuit

A pursuit that started in Monroe Township, led Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase all the way to Bedford Township, at speeds up to 95 miles per hour in the early morning hours Saturday.

Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. on South Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road as the vehicle's registered owner had outstanding warrants. Instead of stopping, the 47-year-old driver drove off, heading southbound on South Dixie.

The pursuit went through La Salle Township and Erie Township, with speeds reaching approximately 95 mph, before ending in Bedford Township after police used stop sticks to disable the car.

The vehicle eventually became completely disabled near Lavoy Road, where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.



