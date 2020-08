Around 3:20 this morning police were notified about gunshots being heard in the area of Livernois and W. Warren.

Once police made it to the scene they found a 51-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead by Medics.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

If anyone has information they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.