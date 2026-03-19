Michigan couple charged with 1-year-old's death, neglect of 4-year-old sibling

The Brief A married couple from a Lansing suburb have been charged in a deadly child abuse case. Karliona Davis and Pierson Davis were charged with the death of their 1-year-old. The are also charged with the neglect of the infant's 4-year-old sibling.



An investigation into an Ingham County infant's death in August led to the arrest and arraignment of the parents on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

Karliona Davis and Pierson Davis were arrested on one count of open murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse.

The case stemmed from the death of a 1-year-old found not breathing at a residence in Aurelius Township. First responders pronounced the boy dead at the scene after trying lifesaving efforts.

An autopsy later determined the cause of death for the 18-month-old to be caregiver neglect. The manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

At the scene, MSP troopers discovered squalid living conditions inside the home, as well as a 4-year-old sibling of the victim that appeared neglected.

"Feces, urine, and garbage were found throughout the residence. The infant’s 4-year-old brother exhibited clear signs of neglect, including significant malnutrition, and was taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services," said an MSP spokesperson.

The 4-year-old was transported to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, where he was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he was hospitalized for a week.

After the investigation, parental rights to the 4-year-old child were terminated, and he was placed into foster care when he was released from the hospital. The child has since been adopted and is reported to be doing well.

The biological parents of both children are lodged at the Ingham County Jail and arraigned on Wednesday.

Pierson Davis received a $10 million bond, and Karliona Davis received a $20 million bond.