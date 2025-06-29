62-year-old man missing on Wabasis Lake

The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 62-year-old man from Greenville likely drowned in Wabasis Lake Sunday evening.

The man entered the lake from a boat. Shortly after, he went underwater, and never resurfaced.

Family on the boat and nearby community members in boats began searching for the man immediately but were unable to locate him.

Local fire departments responded quickly to the lake with watercraft to begin search efforts, while deputies used drones to search from above. They were joined by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

As of 10 p.m. the man had not been located.