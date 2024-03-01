62-year-old woman with dementia missing from Detroit

article

A 62-year-old woman who suffers from dementia was reported missing Friday evening, the Detroit Police Department released.

Sherri Anderson left her residence, at 18900 Block of Provost in Detroit, and did not return home, according to police. She was last seen wearing a white coat with fur on it and black boots with fur.

Anderson is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police stated. She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-5240 or 911.