Man accused of crashing car into Metro Airport terminal, faces stalking charges

The man arrested in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport crash last month, is facing new charges of stalking Friday.

Brian Sutton was arrested and charged today in Westland for aggravated stalking. He was issued a $250,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS tether if he raises it, and have no contact with the victim.

This comes as the Wayne County Airport Authority seeks several charges against him for the Jan. 23rd crash into the McNamara terminal.

Sutton, who appeared ranting and raving in a Lions jersey during his arrest at the airport, was said to be having a mental health emergency.

Sutton, from Clinton Township, is charged in that case with aggravated assault, malicious destruction of property and operating while intoxicated.

Video angles of the crash showed Sutton in his Mercedes sedan in the far left lane at the terminal then making a sharp 90-degree turn and going through the bollards and the smashing through the doors.

Video from the scene showed police wrestling the man to the ground before walking him away.

At the airport there has been an increase in patrols and new temporary 9,000-pound concrete bollards have been put in place.