Puppy left in a box outside after being born, ready for new home

A puppy is waiting for a happy ending thanks to a Metro Detroit rescue.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix was left in a box outside in the cold at one day old.

Bottle Babies Rescue in Plymouth says the pup is now 11 weeks old, thriving and ready for her forever home.

"Justice" is now 11 weeks old and being fostered.

Anyone interested in adopting Justice or any other rescue dog at Bottle Babies, call them at (313) 459-1419 or email them at bottlebabiesrescue@gmail.com and on Facebook HERE