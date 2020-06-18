64-year-old woman from New York hit, killed in Whiteford Twp. crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a 64-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Whiteford Township.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Clark Road, south of Yankee Road.

Authorities say a 55-year-old man from Adrian was driving a blue 2016 Ford F-150 pickup south on Clark Road when he hit the woman.

Police say the woman was reportedly walking in the street when she was hit.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

Police haven't given the name of the victim but say she was from Long Beach, NY.

The crash remains under investigation.