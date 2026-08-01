Boil water advisory issued for Village of Holly after water main break

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The Brief The advisory took effect at 5 p.m. after a high-pressure water main broke on Quick Road, west of North Holly Road. Customers in the immediate area of Quick Road will be without water until the break is repaired, police said. Boil tap water before use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food and giving water to pets.



A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Holly following a water main break Saturday, police said.

Local perspective:

The advisory took effect at 5 p.m. after a high-pressure water main broke on Quick Road, west of North Holly Road.

What we know:

Customers in the immediate area of Quick Road will be without water until the break is repaired, police said. Other customers near the break may experience lower-than-normal water pressure.

What you can do:

As a precaution, all Village of Holly water customers should boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food or providing water to pets.

Officials recommend bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then allowing it to cool before use. Bottled water may also be used.

Tap water remains safe for bathing, showering, laundry and general cleaning. However, residents should avoid swallowing water while bathing or showering.

What's next:

The Village Department of Public Works is working to repair the water main and restore the system to normal operation.

The advisory will remain in effect until required water-quality testing confirms the water is safe for consumption.

The village will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. Updates will be posted on the village's official website, social media accounts, local news outlets and other available communication channels.

Officials urge residents not to assume the advisory has ended until the Village of Holly issues an official notice.

Residents with questions may contact the Village Offices at 248-634-9571.