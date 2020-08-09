65-year-old woman with medical condition missing from Detroit's east side

Desiree Bowden-Avant has been missing for five days after not returning home on August 4, 2020.

She was last seen between 4-5 p.m. leaving her home in the 14000 block of Fairmount driving an orange/copper color 2014 Dodge Journey.

Desiree's daughter has not been able to contact her since she was last seen.

She's described as a 65-year-old woman 5'6", dark brown complexion and last seen wearing a red blouse.

Desiree is in good physical condition but family says she has a medical condition.

If anyone has seen Desiree Bowden-Avant or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.