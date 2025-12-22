Detroit church forced to find new home just days before Christmas

The Brief Always In Jesus' Presence Ministries is without a permanent home just days before Christmas. The church had to leave its home of seven years because the landlord wants to renovate and seek new tenants.



A Detroit church is currently looking for a new home after the landlord of its building decided to renovate and seek new tenants.

For seven years, worshipers with Always In Jesus' Presence Ministries have gathered at the Independence Bank Building at Woodward and Grand Boulevard. Sunday was the last day of services after they packed up and moved.

Now, the church is operating out of a temporary space while it looks for a permanent home.

"It is essential that we have a stable base that we can work from," Pastor Ovelia Davis said. "People know that they come here."

Davis noted that the church runs a food pantry and works with Crime Stoppers to provide victims with a place to heal, so they need a church building to continue that mission.