69-year-old woman with mental health condition missing from Detroit residence

Donna McIntosh was last seen at her home in the 800 block of E. Grand Blvd on Thursday May 14th. She hasn't been seen or heard from since 5:30 p.m.

Donna is described as a 69-year-old black female, 5'1"-5'2", 107 lbs., dark brown complexion and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an olive colored bomber jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.



She's is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.



If anyone has seen Donna McIntosh, or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police 7th Precinct at 596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.