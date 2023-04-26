7th-grader takes wheel, safely stops school bus after driver falls unconscious

A 7th-grade student is being hailed as a hero after the driver of his school bus lost consciousness, and he took the wheel Wednesday.

The boy brought the Warren Consolidated Schools bus to a safe stop while traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road. The driver became lightheaded and lost consciousness according to the school district.

"A quick-thinking 7th-grade male student saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident," said Superintendent Robert D. Livernois in a social media post on the district's Facebook page. The Warren Police and Fire Departments responded very quickly, tended to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home.

"The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts."

