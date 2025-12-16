Expand / Collapse search

Winning $32.91M Lotto 47 ticket sold in Macomb County - Check the numbers here

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 16, 2025 11:02am EST
The Brief

    • A Lotto 47 ticket sold in Chesterfield was a $32.91 million winner.
    • The winning numbers were pulled Saturday. They were 02-03-12-15-16.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Someone purchased a Lotto 47 ticket in Macomb County that was a big winner.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $32.91 million winning ticket was bought at Wild Bills Tobacco at 46518 Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield Township. The winning numbers, 02-03-12-15-16, were drawn Saturday.

The lottery said that this is the largest Lotto 47 prize ever won.

If your lottery ticket matches the winning numbers pulled, contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to make an appointment to get your prize.

The Source: This information is from the Michigan Lottery.

