Measles in Oakland County: Hospital listed as possible exposure site

A case of measles has been confirmed in Oakland County, and people could have been exposed to the sick person at a Commerce Township hospital, according to the county health department.

The Oakland County Health Division said that the case is a pediatric patient, but did not provide the child's age.

Possible measles exposure in Oakland County

The emergency department at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township was listed as a possible exposure location. Those who visited the hospital between 7:20 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Dec. 7 may have been exposed to the illness, which can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

High-risk individuals include those who are pregnant, unvaccinated children under age 5, and those who have a weakened immune system due to illness and disease including diabetes or HIV, malnutrition and/or medications.

The health division said it is working with the hospital to identify people who may have been exposed, and connect them with resources.

What you can do:

If you believe you may have been exposed, monitor for measles symptoms :

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, call ahead to your health care provider, including urgent care clinics and emergency departments.

Measles symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

Merasles vaccines

"Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles," said Kate Guzman, Oakland County health officer. "The measles (MMR) vaccine helps protect our community’s most vulnerable which includes infants, children with medical conditions, and others who cannot be vaccinated."

The health division said that measle cases in the county have been linked to domestic and international travel this year.

Before traveling for vacation, holidays or attending public events, the health division recommends confirming you are fully vaccinated against measles with two doses of the vaccine.

Infants 6 months and older may receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine early if traveling internationally or to a place where there is a measles outbreak.

People born in or before 1957 are considered immune.