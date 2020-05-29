82-year-old Ferndale man with Alzheimer's missing

Ferndale Police are looking for an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's after his family said he was missing.

Joe Lemelin, a resident of the city reportedly walked away from his family in the 1400 Block of LeRoy without anyone noticing. The address is in the southwest section of the city.

Lemelin, whose son says his father responds to his own name but little else, went missing Thursday. His disappearance was reported to the Ferndale Police dispatch around 7:30 p.m.

Home surveillance shows Lemelin leaving his home at approximately 6:30 p.m. and walking west on LeRoy Avenue from Central. He was wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, brown belt, khaki pants, and black dress socks.

While officers have searched the area "numerous times overnight" they've been unable to locate him.

If anyone has seen Lemelin, police ask you to contact them at (248) 541-3650. If you encounter him, dial 9-1-1.