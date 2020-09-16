85-year-old dead after stabbing at Meijer in Adrian, where CPL holder intervened

An 85-year-old man has died after being stabbed multiple times at a Meijer Wednesday in Adrian, Mich.

Adrian police say the stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Meijer in Adrian, which is about 75 miles southwest of Detroit.

While en route to the store, officers were told that a CPL holder intervened with the stabbing and was holding the suspect at gunpoint. When police got to the store the 29-year-old man from Adrian was arrested.

Police say the 85-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times in the head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't given the victim's name but say he was from Lenawee County.

Police also haven't given any details about a motive for the stabbing.