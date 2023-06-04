85,000 hedge trimmers recalled over laceration risk

article

The risk of users getting cut has led to Chevron North America issuing a recall of 85,000 hedge trimmers in the U.S., according to a recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The notice posted Thursday said the laceration risk comes from a potential issue with the rear switch trigger on tens of thousands of EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers included in the recall .

The tools can "activate unexpectedly" in the event that the rear switch trigger "fail[s] to rebound after being pressed" by the person using it, according to the CPSC.

The recalled trimmers, which have date codes spanning September 2017 to March 2019, were "sold as a bare tool with no battery or in a combination kit which included a EGO POWER+ 56-volt charge," the CPSC notice said.

Thirty-four incidents involving the hedge trimmers have occurred in which they "unexpectedly" turned on. In eight of those, users was cut so badly they needed stitches , according to the recall.

Chevron North America is providing a free repair for the part with the possible problem. Until consumers with the recalled tools have gotten theirs fixed, they shouldn’t use the trimmers, according to the CPSC notice.

"We take safety seriously and have worked with the CPSC towards resolution," the company told FOX Business.

Home improvement and hardware stores across the U.S. sold the recalled hedge trimmers for a roughly 2½-year period between September 2017 to March 2020, according to the CPSC. So did some authorized dealers and distributors.

Some sales were also made by Ace Hardware, Acme Tools and Home Depot’s respective websites.

Roughly 4,000 of the hedge trimmers were recalled in Canada, according to a posting on the Canadian government’s website. Canada has seen three incidents, plus one laceration reported.

