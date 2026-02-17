Proud Lake body found: Investigators say Inkster 19-year-old was murdered

article

The Brief A man found dead near Proud Lake in Commerce Township was murdered, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Andre Sontay Avant Jr.'s body was found by a person visiting the park Monday morning. Avant was shot to death.



Investigators say a 19-year-old man found dead near Proud Lake in Commerce Township was murdered.

A person visiting the park Monday morning found the body of Andre Sontay Avant Jr. near the Proud Lake boat launch on Wixom Road around 9 a.m.

The backstory:

Few details about the discovery were provided Monday, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Avant was shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

"This was a brutal and senseless homicide that has left a family and community searching for answers," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. "We are committed to pursuing justice for this individual and holding every person involved fully accountable. We need the public’s help — if you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward. There is a reward being offered, and your information could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice."

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.