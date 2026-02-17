Expand / Collapse search

Proud Lake body found: Investigators say Inkster 19-year-old was murdered

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 17, 2026 1:12pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Andre Sontay Avant Jr. was found shot to death in Commerce Township

The Brief

    • A man found dead near Proud Lake in Commerce Township was murdered, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
    • Andre Sontay Avant Jr.'s body was found by a person visiting the park Monday morning.
    • Avant was shot to death.

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators say a 19-year-old man found dead near Proud Lake in Commerce Township was murdered.

A person visiting the park Monday morning found the body of Andre Sontay Avant Jr. near the Proud Lake boat launch on Wixom Road around 9 a.m.

The backstory:

Few details about the discovery were provided Monday, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Avant was shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

"This was a brutal and senseless homicide that has left a family and community searching for answers," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. "We are committed to pursuing justice for this individual and holding every person involved fully accountable. We need the public’s help — if you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward. There is a reward being offered, and your information could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice."

Body found near Oakland County lake

Body found near Oakland County lake

A visitor to an Oakland County lake made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of a man believed to be in his 20s Monday morning. 

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyOakland CountyInstastories