87-year-old woman carjacked in Royal Oak Township, suspect arrested

Police said that a black man with long dreads, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt ripped the car keys from the hand of an 87-year-old woman who had been shopping in the 8900 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Two witnesses tried to stop the man from exiting the parking lot in the woman's car, but were unsuccessful, according to Michigan State Police.

The car was located a short while later in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Pasadena Avenue in Detroit.

Troopers were able to confirm with video footage that the suspect entered an apartment in the same parking lot. The apartment was searched and occupants interviewed. After interviews were conducted, the suspect’s location was determined to be at a relative’s home in Detroit.

Police arrested the man inside the apartment without incident.

"This was great work by community members and troopers," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We know when law enforcement and community members work together we can get dangerous criminals out of our neighborhoods. These neighbors saw something and not only said something, they did something."



