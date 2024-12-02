94-year-old woman in need of having crumbling roof replaced

A good Samaritan is determined to help her mother's 94-year-old neighbor get a new roof.

Hannah Flack says a patch job was done but its not enough to keep her mom’s elderly neighbor, who lives at Seven Mile and Meyers Road.

"She told me that her neighbor was in need of a roof, she had squirrels coming in and rain coming in," Flack said. "When she told me that I just couldn’t let it go."

Flack says she is determined to get her one.

"She’s not completely blind, but she’s partially blind, low-income. She makes $12,000 a year," she said.

The 94-year-old, who wanted to remain anonymous and has lived in the home for decades, doesn’t have enough money to get a new roof. Nor does her family.

Flack has been trying to raise funds, saying her journey began in July.

"I reached out to FEMA. We missed the deadline for FEMA. I reached out to several other organizations, missed the deadline," she said.

She also set up a GoFundMe which raised about $600.

She has since used it to get a patch job done on the holes, but the repairman told her it wouldn’t last long.

"At some point he said that we would have to get it replaced," Flack said. "Because this will continue to happen and I can’t continue to throw money at it."

So, Flack is hoping good Samaritans will join her in helping her neighbor get the new roof she needs.

"Just a sweet lady, you know, just in need," she said. "I just hope someone would take the time to help her out."

The goal is to get this done as soon as possible, especially with winter weather expected later this week.

If you’d like to know about how you can help, go HERE for the link to donate.