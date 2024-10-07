99-year-old Tigers fan there for 1935 World Series win, excited for ALDS playoff run

We’re all witnesses to the Detroit Tigers historic late-season run — clawing back from 10 games out of the playoff picture to advancing to the American League Division Series.

On Monday the Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to tie up the series at 1-1, heading back to Detroit.

A generation or two before remember Kirk Gibson’s iconic celebration during the team’s 1984 World Series win.

But for this story — we traveled deep into Tigers lore and sat down with 99-year-old Carol Canavan — who was there when the Tigers won its first World Series in 1935.

At the time she was just 10 years old.

"Tommy Bridges turned out to be a big hero because he didn’t let them score," she said. "And then the Tigers came back in their part of the ninth inning and won the World Series.

"The whole town had been watching and everything. everybody was hooting their horns, running around, and yelling."

That 1935 Tigers team won the world championship on her 10th birthday.

Now, 89 years later — Canavan is celebrating her 99th birthday as the team tries to keep its postseason alive against Cleveland.

"Everybody is crazy about (Tarik) Skubal and (Riley) Greene — the heroic players," she said. "I hope they come through."

Canavan has had a lot to celebrate in 2024. In addition to turning 99 years young, and the Tigers’ recent success, her alma mater — Michigan — won football's national championship in January.

While the book is still being written on this year’s Tigers, they’re so young, Carol Canavan believes their future is bright.