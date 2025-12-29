The Brief Michigan is under a High Wind Warning on Monday, worrying utility companies about outages across Metro Detroit. Tens of thousands already don't have power further north after extreme weather hit the state over the weekend.



With a High Wind Warning and high wind gusts expected to hit Southeast Michigan on Monday, utilities are preparing for a busy afternoon with possible outages.

DTE says it has response teams in place to deal with a loss of power to homes around the region.

DTE: Weather may cause power outages

According to DTE, approximately 6,200 homes were without power to start things out this week.

That number could rise as the wind picks up throughout the day. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected to blow through in the late morning and early afternoon.

"Our Storm Response Teams are ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," read a note from DTE on their website.

The company will also be providing an update on their prepared response at 9 a.m.

Tap here to see the DTE outage map.

If someone does come across a downed power line, they should avoid the spot.

DTE recommends staying at least 25 feet away from the downed lines, and assume they are live and dangerous. If anyone sees downed power lines, they're asked to report it here.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay in your vehicle and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.

46k Outages Elsewhere

The recent blast of active weather over the weekend has already knocked out power for a big chunk of the state further to the north.

Approximately 46,000 households remain without power, according to Consumers Energy.

The bulk of those outages are north of Mount Pleasant, near Claire off of Highway 127.

See the outage map here.

According to Consumers Energy, they have 500 crews responding to the outages and hope to have power restored by 10 p.m.

High Wind Warning

Michigan will be under a high wind warning for the majority of Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the order from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. The winds will shift from Southwest to Northwest at 25 to 35 mph. Occasional gusts between 45 and 55 mph are expected with a speeds climbing to 60 mph.

That means downed wires and tree branches are not out of the question.

Incoming snow could also worsen visibility on the road.

