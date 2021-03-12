A mass vaccination site is coming to Michigan. Could it be Ford Field?

The next summer is shaping up to be the return-to-normal event of the year after the timeline for getting adults vaccinated was moved up to May 1.

Based on an estimate from the president the night before, every adult will eligible for a vaccine by the start of May, while Americans should expect some semblance of normalcy by July 4.

It will require a massive undertaking to administer hundreds of millions of vaccines. That includes a new mass vaccination site in Michigan.

It's unclear where that site will be located. Detroit has made good use of the TCF Center as its main hub for getting residents vaccinated. But Ford Field remains an option as well.

Several thousand school educators and staff traveled to the football stadium weeks ago ahead of the district's return to in-person learning.

The news site Politico first reported plans from the Biden administration to announce a new mass vaccination site in Michigan. Other states like Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington are also being considered.

Even as the state crawls forward with an increase in protection, Detroit is lagging behind. So far, only 12.7% of the city has been covered - a little more than half of surrounding counties and about nine points less than the state of Michigan in total.

Currently, adults 50 years and older who have pre-conditions that compromise their health are eligible for a vaccine. That number is expected to increase in the coming weeks.