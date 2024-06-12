AAA: 63% of US adults 'very unlikely' to buy EV as next car amid rising hybrid interest

article

A new AAA survey shows a declining interest from when it comes to Electric Vehicles - with 63 percent of US adults saying it's 'very unlikely' their next purchase is electric.

Stumbling blocks for buyers include cost, a lack of available charging stations and range anxiety from the annual study. And three in ten also cited the inability to install a charging station where they live.

Only about 18 percent of US adults say they would be "very likely" or "likely" to buy a new or used EV - down from 23 percent last year.

"Early adopters who wanted an EV already have one," said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research at AAA. "The remaining group of people who have yet to adopt EVs consider the practicality, cost, convenience, and ownership experience, and for some, those are big enough hurdles to keep them from making the jump to fully electric."

On the flip side, the study did find rising interest in hybrid cars. AAA found one in three U.S. adults (31%) say they would be "very likely" or "likely" to buy a hybrid.

The top three reasons for choosing a hybrid over fully electric include more suitable for long-distance travel (75 percent), not as dependent on public charging (74 percent) and not concerned about running out of power (65 percent).

"Deciding to make the leap to full electric may feel overwhelming for many consumers, and a hybrid option may be the way to bridge this gap," said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research at AAA. "Consumer demand will ultimately dictate the future, and my prediction is that we will have a mix of EVs, hybrids, and internal combustion vehicles in dealerships and on the roads in the US for many decades ahead."

AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of over 64 million members across North America, including over 57 million in the United States.

"Early adopters who wanted an EV already have one," said Brannon. "The remaining group of people who have yet to adopt EVs consider the practicality, cost, convenience, and ownership experience, and for some, those are big enough hurdles to keep them from making the jump to fully electric."

