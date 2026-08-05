Abdul El-Sayed, Haley Stevens race too close to call in Senate primary battle

The race has yet to be decided in one of the most watched Democratic Senate matchups in the country.

Abdul El-Sayed held a razor-thin lead over Haley Stevens in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Doctor El-Sayed has led from the start of Tuesday's primary, but a four-percent lead was whittled down to about one percent against Stevens, a four-term US Representative.

El-Sayed led with 48.6 percent of the vote to Stevens' 47.4 percent as of 5 a.m. Monday.

About 95 percent of all votes have been counted, according to the Associated Press.

What they're saying:

Some national pundits have declared the El-Sayed-Stevens battle as a bellwether for the direction of the Democratic Party with the more progressive wing fighting for dominance – a race mirrored by others across the country as well.

El-Sayed, who has promoted "Medicare for all" among other progressive platforms, is viewed as the anti-establishment upstart with his own big-name support – with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders stumping for him.

Tuesday night El-Sayed spoke about unity for voters going forward against the GOP.

"There is so much more that unites us – however much we disagree with our Democratic opponent – there is so much more that unites us than divides us," he said. "We have a responsibility to assure that we unite to make sure (Republican) Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the US Senate."

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Stevens, who scooped up endorsements from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Gary Peters and retired Sen. Debbie Stabenow among others, is viewed by many as the establishment candidate.

Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed election results

Her platform has been her Washington track record of standing up to President Trump and championing lower prices amid rising inflation.

Congresswoman Stevens spoke to supporters late Tuesday evening.

"We knew that this would be a close race," she said. "And that is exactly what we've got. A close race."

Of note:

Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race but still remained on the ballot.

The other side:

On the Republican side, Rogers – who ran unsuccessfully for Stabenow's seat upon her retirement in 2024, awaits the Democrat winner.

Rogers, 63, ran uncontested Tuesday.

Rogers, who has an FBI background early in his career, served 14 years in the US House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015.

His last Senate bid ended in defeat to current Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, in a close race.

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