Jocelyn Benson defeats Chris Swanson for Democratic nomination in the race for Governor

The Brief Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has won her bid as the Democratic candidate for Michigan Governor. Benson would defeat Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson to be the Dem nominee. Benson now eyes the Governor’s mansion, going on to face the GOP nominee for Governor on Nov. 3.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been elected as the Democratic candidate for state governor, set to face the GOP nominee in the 2026 midterm election.

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Benson would defeat Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson to be the Dem nominee to possibly replace Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2027. She was also endorsed by Whitmer.

Jocelyn Benson has been Michigan’s Secretary of State for over seven years, when she won against Republican Mary Treder Lang in the 2018 midterms. She would then win a second term as SOS in 2022 against Republican candidate Kristina Karamo.

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Benson now eyes the Governor’s mansion, going on to face the GOP nominee for Governor on Nov. 3.