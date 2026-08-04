Semi-truck crash into Pine Lake in West Bloomfield cause revealed by police

The Brief A 42-year-old driver lost control and crashed a semi-truck with a trailer into Pine Lake. The crash happened Monday evening near the 3600 block of Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township. The driver was rescued by firefighters and suffered a leg injury.



On Monday an overturned semi-truck crashed into Pine Lake Monday evening, making for an unusual spectacle.

The backstory:

The crash happened at 6:24 p.m. near the 3600 block of Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, according to police.

West Bloomfield Police and Fire responded to the scene and found the truck and its trailer on its side in the water.

Was the driver injured?

Firefighters recovered the driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered a minor leg contusion and did not require hospitalization.

Why did the truck crash?

The driver told police he lost control on a curve, saying that the rear tires began sliding on dirt.

As a result, the truck then overturned and landed on its side in Pine Lake.

Investigators said that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Crash cleanup

A small amount of fuel from the truck entered the lake, according to West Bloomfield Township police.

Environmental agencies were notified and containment and cleanup efforts started immediately, police said.

The combined effort to clean the spill was by Oakland County Hazmat, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Technical Rescue Team, and environmental cleanup personnel.