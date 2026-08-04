Live results: Michigan governor primary election
Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.
Timeline:
Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.
Michigan primary election governor results
Big picture view:
Four candidates made it to the primary election in hopes of succeeding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
See live results below:
Dig deeper:
Gov. Whitmer is term-limited, meaning she can't run again for governor in Michigan.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results and previous FOX 2 reporting.