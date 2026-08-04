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Live results: Michigan governor primary election

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 2:07 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Primary election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
    • See live results for all four gubernatorial candidates below.
    • Gov. Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again for governor.

Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4. 

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below. 

Michigan primary election governor results

Big picture view:

Four candidates made it to the primary election in hopes of succeeding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

See live results below: 

Dig deeper:

Gov. Whitmer is term-limited, meaning she can't run again for governor in Michigan. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Associated Press’ election results and previous FOX 2 reporting.

2026 Elections