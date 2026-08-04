Live results: Michigan governor primary election

The Brief Primary election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live results for all four gubernatorial candidates below. Gov. Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again for governor.



Michigan’s primary election is today, Aug. 4.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Michigan primary election governor results

Big picture view:

Four candidates made it to the primary election in hopes of succeeding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

See live results below:

Dig deeper:

Gov. Whitmer is term-limited, meaning she can't run again for governor in Michigan.