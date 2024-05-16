Adam Hollier Campaign 'disappointed' after clerk review finds he missed signature requirement

article

Adam Hollier, one of the candidates running to unseat Shri Thanedar in the race for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, did not file enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.

Following reports that the Wayne County Clerk's Office published a review of voter signatures filed by the Hollier team and found he didn't have enough, his campaign said in a statement they were "disappointed" by the decision. The statement included choice words for challenges by Thanedar's team to disqualify signatures from "lawful electors."

"We are obviously disappointed in this decision - not only for Adam, but for the voters across the 13th District who deserve a real choice in who their next Congressperson will be. We are also incredibly troubled by the fact that, according to the Clerk’s staff report, 296 of the voters Rep. Thanedar tried to disqualify are in fact lawful electors," read a statement from attorney Melvin Butch Hollowell.

Hollier was on U.S. Army Reserve duty during the decision and could not comment personally.

"This is voter suppression by any other name. We are in the process of carefully reviewing our next steps and will have more to say shortly," the statement read.

Thanedar's team submitted challenges that signatures filed by Hollier's campaign were fraudulent and invalid.

The Detroit Free Press were first to report on the clerk's review.