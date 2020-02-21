Expand / Collapse search

Additional tickets now available for Garth Brooks concert tomorrow

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Garth Brooks performs onstage at Music City Center on October 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Up for a last-minute concert? 

Some seats that were previously unavailable to be sold are now available to the public for Garth Brooks' concert on Saturday, Feb. 22. 

The sold-out concert is at 7 p.m. at Ford Field, rain or shine. 

The tickets will become available at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and are first-come-first-serve. 

You can get tickets ONLY in the following locations: 

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
2) Ticketmaster Express 1-877-654-2784
3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device