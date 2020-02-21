Additional tickets now available for Garth Brooks concert tomorrow
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Up for a last-minute concert?
Some seats that were previously unavailable to be sold are now available to the public for Garth Brooks' concert on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The sold-out concert is at 7 p.m. at Ford Field, rain or shine.
The tickets will become available at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and are first-come-first-serve.
You can get tickets ONLY in the following locations:
1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
2) Ticketmaster Express 1-877-654-2784
3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device