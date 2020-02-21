Additional tickets now available for Garth Brooks concert tomorrow

article

Up for a last-minute concert?

Some seats that were previously unavailable to be sold are now available to the public for Garth Brooks' concert on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The sold-out concert is at 7 p.m. at Ford Field, rain or shine.

The tickets will become available at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and are first-come-first-serve.

You can get tickets ONLY in the following locations:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) Ticketmaster Express 1-877-654-2784

3) Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device