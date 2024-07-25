Judge Richard Page fought back tears as he faced the man accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said on Thursday.

Michael Lopez, 44, appeared in Page's courtroom via Zoom for his arraignment on 12 charges stemming from Said's murder Sunday. Page denied Lopez bond before announcing that he and Judge John Courtright would be disqualifying themselves from the case due to their connections to the officer.

"In my 20 years on the bench, I haven't seen a case that is more deserving of no bond," he said.

Related article

Page became emotional during the hearing as he described Said as "part of the court family."

The judge said the court held a moment of silence for Said earlier this week. Page also said that the 24th District Court would be rearranging its schedule on Friday so that staff could attend Said's funeral.

"With all that, it’s not appropriate that we continue to handle this case," Page said.

Paperwork will be filed with the state to move the case to another court. A decision on which court will take the case is expected early next week.

Mohamed Said

What happened

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested Monday evening in Detroit after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught in Detroit.

Related article

Charges against Lopez

Lopez, a fourth time habitual offender with previous carjacking and resisting police convictions, faces 12 charges: