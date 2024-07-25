Jim Fouts' campaign signs for Michigan House removed by Hazel Park city clerk

Campaign season is in full swing, and controversies involving candidate signs are nothing new.

Former Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is now running for the newly drawn 14th District seat in the Michigan House, against current State Representative Mike McFall – but his campaign signs have been getting removed.

Fouts submitted a FOIA request of City Hall cameras and saw Hazel Park's City Clerk Lisa Mayo in the building with his signs.

Hazel Park's City Clerk Lisa Mayo in City Hall, carrying Jim Fouts' campaign signs.

FOX 2: "Did you take those Jim Fouts’ signs?"

"I did," Mayo admitted. "Because they were between the sidewalk and the curb, and according to the ordinance of the City of Hazel Park, they are not allowed to be there."

But Fouts is now questioning Mayo's actions and whether she has the right to remove his signs.

"I do not believe it’s the job of any city clerk to go out and confiscate campaign signs," he said.

Jim Fouts

Mayo said she believes, that as city clerk, she has the right to remove any campaign signs – and she has been doing exactly that.

The city clerk even has a room where all the signs she collected from various campaigns go to die, and FOX 2 did not just see Fouts' signs there.

However, the former Warren mayor is also upset with Hazel Park's city manager who tried to get Fouts off the ballot by challenging his campaign signatures. The complaint did not work.

"They work together they’re part of the same team," Fouts said, referring to the city clerk and city manager in Hazel Park.

When asked about a McFall sign that appeared too close to the road, Mayo said it is legal because "it is on private property."

McFall, who is Fouts’ opponent, said the rules for campaign sign placement are pretty clear.

"I, too, have had signs removed in the past when a volunteer who was not aware placed them where they should not have," McFall said. "It's the rules that anyone who has run for office before should be aware of. There's no conspiracy."

Candidates who have had their signs removed by Mayo can still come to her office to pick them up – and that includes Michigan House candidate Fouts.

