Affected by Michigan power outages? Dana Nessel wants to hear from you

By Jack Nissen
Published  August 29, 2024 10:54am EDT
Residents without power due to storms seek shelter at Wixom hotels

About 150,000 DTE customers across Southeast Michigan remained without power as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Several hotels are filling up for a second day in a row as residents deal with lack of power and A.C. in their homes.

(FOX 2) - With tens of thousands of people still in the dark from this week's severe weather, the Michigan Attorney General is asking those affected to fill out a form about the experience.

In a post on Facebook, Dana Nessel wrote affected residents' feedback will be used when the attorney general intervenes in upcoming rate cases before the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The feedback form can be found here.

As of Thursday morning, 74,000 DTE customers are still without power more than 36 hours since storms blew through Michigan. The Detroit-based utility, which services all of Southeast Michigan, said it expects to have power restored to 90% of affected customers.

Consumers Energy, which services much of the rest of the lower peninsula, is still working to restore power to 37,000 homes.

DTE's latest request to raise rates includes a proposed $456.4 million in additional costs - an increase of about 10% for customers. Nessel says she plans to intervene in the case, requesting less than a 3% increase.

