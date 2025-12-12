AG Dana Nessel demands contested hearing on proposed data centers across Michigan

The Brief AG Nessel argues the AI data center projects are too large and too consequential to be approved through a fast-tracked process. Her position is not about stopping development, but about making sure the process follows state law and protects the public interest.



Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to slow down — and hold a full contested hearing on the proposed Saline Township data center power agreements.

Big picture view:

She argues the project is too large and too consequential to be approved through a fast-tracked process with limited transparency.

Nessel wants sworn testimony, cross-examination, and a complete public record so regulators can fully examine the risks to ratepayers, grid reliability, and long-term costs before making a decision.

Her position is not about stopping development, but about making sure the process follows state law and protects the public interest. She wants people to engage on Dec.18 and reach out to MPSC.