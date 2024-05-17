Air Quality Advisory issued for Metro Detroit on Saturday impacting 7 counties

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has declared an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday May 18th for elevated levels of ozone in parts of southeast Michigan.

Pollutants within those areas are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the following southeast Michigan counties, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Ample sunshine, light winds with a southern component, and increasing surface and upper-level temperatures will make conditions conducive for ozone development Saturday.

The timing of highest ozone concentrations will be during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation, including refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.

Encouraged activities include driving less, telecommuting, walking or bike riding, delaying or combining errands, using water-based paints.

