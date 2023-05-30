Michigan's environmental agency has issued an air pollution alert for much of the state, including in and around Detroit due to elevated levels of ozone.

The alert means those who suffer from respiratory issues may struggle in the outdoor air Tuesday, thanks to particulate matters reaching moderate levels in counties including Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, and Monroe.

The alert also includes much of the west side of the state as well. It'll be in effect throughout the day.

With heat rising rapidly and little chance of rain incoming, the department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy warns air quality "should stay mostly in the high Moderate range."

Some areas experienced almost enough particulate matter to reach USG levels - or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

"On these marginal high ozone days, actions taken by individuals could mean the difference between crossing into USG or staying Moderate," read the forecast.

The scales of EGLE's Air Quality Index range from Good, Moderate, and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, to Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, and Hazardous.